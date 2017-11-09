Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Win At The CMA Awards

The stars were out at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the 51st Annual CMA Awards, and man it was quite a show, filled with great performances and some truly emotional moments.
The night’s most coveted award, Entertainer of the Year, went to Garth Brooks for the fifth time. In his acceptance speech Garth noted, “The most important thing, other than God himself, are you: the people that allow us to be in the greatest music ever, country music.”
While he may have lost Entertainer of the Year, Chris Stapleton didn’t go home empty-handed taking home two trophies, his second Album of the Year award for “From A Room: Volume 1” and his third win for Male Vocalist of the Year. Also wining multiple awards were Brothers Osborne, who picked up their second Vocal Duo of the Year win, as well as a win for Video of the Year for “It Ain’t My Fault,” and Little Big Town, who nabbed Vocal Group of the Year, while their track “Better Man,” won Song of the Year, a trophy that went to its writer, Taylor Swift.
The night’s other big winners included: Miranda Lambert who nabbed her seventh Female Vocalist of the Year honor; Jon Pardi, who picked up New Artist of the Year; Keith Urban who won Single of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and the late Glen Campbell, who was honored posthumously for Vocal Event of the Year for his duet with Willie Nelson, “Funny How Times Slips Away,” that appeared on his final album “Adios.”
- While the night celebrated the best in country music, it also couldn’t ignore all that’s gone on in the world over the past several months. The show opened on a emotional note with Eric Church performing a hauntingly beautiful version of “Amazing Grace,” followed by Darius Rucker, Keith and Lady Antebellum performing the Hootie and The Blowfish classic “Hold My Hand,” which ended with many of the night’s performers joining them on stage.
- Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood started the night by acknowledging all the recent tragedies that have befallen the country, including the Las Vegas shooting, the devastating hurricanes and fires, as well as the recent church shooting in Texas. “This year’s show is dedicated to all those lost and all those still healing,” Brad shared. “We love you and we will never forget you.”
- But they entire opening wasn’t somber. Brad and Carrie quickly broke into their monologue, joking about the CMA guidelines controversy, with Brad spouting out a few political topics that were off limits, but then broke into a song about President Trump to the tune of Carrie’s “Before He Cheats,” changed to “Before He Tweets.” They also reminisced about their ten years hosting, especially the jokes they made at Tim McGrawand Faith Hill’s expense, which prompted a confrontation with Tim and Faith on stage.
WINNERS OF THE 51ST ANNUAL CMA AWARDS
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Garth Brooks – WINNER
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- “Better Man” – Little Big Town
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban – WINNER
- “Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
- “Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
- “Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- “The Breaker” – Little Big Town
- “From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton – WINNER
- “Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum
- “The Nashville Sound” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- “The Weight of These Wings” – Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Songwriter(s))
- “Better Man” – Songwriter: Taylor Swift – WINNER
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
- “Body Like A Back Road” – Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
- “Dirt On My Boots” – Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
- “Tin Man” – Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert – WINNER
- Reba McEntire
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton – WINNER
- Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town – WINNER
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brothers Osborne – WINNER
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to each Artist)
- “Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
- “Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson – WINNER
- “Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
- “Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney with P!nk
- “Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))
- “Better Man” – Little Big Town, Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long
- “Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, Director: Carter Smith
- “Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy
- “It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne, Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver – WINNER
- “Vice” – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Lauren Alaina
- Luke Combs
- Old Dominion
- Jon Pardi – WINNER
- Brett Young