Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Win At The CMA Awards

The stars were out at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the 51st Annual CMA Awards, and man it was quite a show, filled with great performances and some truly emotional moments.

The night’s most coveted award, Entertainer of the Year, went to Garth Brooks for the fifth time. In his acceptance speech Garth noted, “The most important thing, other than God himself, are you: the people that allow us to be in the greatest music ever, country music.”

While he may have lost Entertainer of the Year, Chris Stapleton didn’t go home empty-handed taking home two trophies, his second Album of the Year award for “From A Room: Volume 1” and his third win for Male Vocalist of the Year. Also wining multiple awards were Brothers Osborne, who picked up their second Vocal Duo of the Year win, as well as a win for Video of the Year for “It Ain’t My Fault,” and Little Big Town, who nabbed Vocal Group of the Year, while their track “Better Man,” won Song of the Year, a trophy that went to its writer, Taylor Swift.

The night’s other big winners included: Miranda Lambert who nabbed her seventh Female Vocalist of the Year honor; Jon Pardi, who picked up New Artist of the Year; Keith Urban who won Single of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and the late Glen Campbell, who was honored posthumously for Vocal Event of the Year for his duet with Willie Nelson, “Funny How Times Slips Away,” that appeared on his final album “Adios.”

While the night celebrated the best in country music, it also couldn’t ignore all that’s gone on in the world over the past several months. The show opened on a emotional note with Eric Church performing a hauntingly beautiful version of “Amazing Grace,” followed by Darius Rucker, Keith and Lady Antebellum performing the Hootie and The Blowfish classic “Hold My Hand,” which ended with many of the night’s performers joining them on stage.

Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood started the night by acknowledging all the recent tragedies that have befallen the country, including the Las Vegas shooting, the devastating hurricanes and fires, as well as the recent church shooting in Texas. “This year’s show is dedicated to all those lost and all those still healing,” Brad shared. “We love you and we will never forget you.”

But they entire opening wasn’t somber. Brad and Carrie quickly broke into their monologue, joking about the CMA guidelines controversy, with Brad spouting out a few political topics that were off limits, but then broke into a song about President Trump to the tune of Carrie’s “Before He Cheats,” changed to “Before He Tweets.” They also reminisced about their ten years hosting, especially the jokes they made at Tim McGrawand Faith Hill’s expense, which prompted a confrontation with Tim and Faith on stage.

The winners list is below, but for a complete rundown of the show, CLICK HERE.

Little Big Town Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Lady Antebellum Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Lauren Alania Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Tyler Perry Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Chris and Morgane Stapleton Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Karlie Kloss Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Pink Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Tim McGraw Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Luke and Caroline Bryan Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Atkins Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Faith Hill Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Niall Horan Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Maren Morris Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Thomas Rhett Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Scotty McCreery Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Brett Eldredge Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ruby Rose Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kellie Pickler Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Cam Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kane Brown Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Lindsey Ell Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Hunter Hayes Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Lady Antebellum Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Jon Pardi Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Sugarland Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Eric Church Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker & Keith Urban Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

CMA Awards 2017 Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker & Keith Urban Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Brad Paisley & Carrie Underwood Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood & Faith Hill Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Little Big Town Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Bobby Bones, Karlie Kloss, Luke Combs, Brett Young Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley, Eddie Montgomery, Rascal Flatts Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley, Eddie Montgomery, Rascal Flatts Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Luke Bryan Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Reba, Kelsea Ballerini Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Garth Brooks Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Jason Ritter Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Tyler Perry Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton, Tyler Perry Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Tim McGraw, FaithHill Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Pink Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Old Dominion Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Little Big Town Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Keith Urban Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Garth Brooks Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Dustin Lynch, Lea Michele, Brett Eldredge Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Maren Morris, Niall Horan Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton, Trisha Yearwood Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Eric Church Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Brad paisley, Kane Brown Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Alan Jackson Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Alan Jackson Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Reba and Garth Brooks Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Eric Church Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Keith Urban Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Jon Pardi Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Brad Paisley, Kane Brown Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Chris & Morgane Stapleton Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Little Big Town Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

WINNERS OF THE 51ST ANNUAL CMA AWARDS

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks – WINNER

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban – WINNER

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton – WINNER

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“The Nashville Sound” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Weight of These Wings” – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Better Man” – Songwriter: Taylor Swift – WINNER

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road” – Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots” – Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man” – Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town – WINNER

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson – WINNER

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney with P!nk

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))

“Better Man” – Little Big Town, Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, Director: Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy

“ It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne, Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver – WINNER

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR