Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Call for More Gun Control in America

By Scott T. Sterling

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have spoken out on the need for gun control in America in light of the massacre at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas.

The country legends made their feelings clear during a new interview with Billboard, with McGraw admitting that while he likes to hunt, the line still needs to be drawn with guns.

“Look, I’m a bird hunter — I love to wing-shoot,” McGraw said. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control. They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

“In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas, we knew a lot of people there,” Hill shared. “The doctors that [treated] the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians. It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”