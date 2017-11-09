Australian, Firefighters, Calendar, Heat, Australian Firefighters, Animals, Hot, Purchase, Where To

Australian Firefighters Calendar Turns Up The Heat As They Strip Off And Cuddle With Cute Animals

(Source: Australian Firefighters Calendar)

(WYCD) — It’s time to turn up the heat!

The always popular Australian firefighters calendar is back with their 2018 version – but with a new addition.

The calendar can be purchased in three different variations: just the firefighters, the firefighters with puppies and now the firefighters with other animals.

You can also find your new favorite first responder from Down Under in the “Meet the Firefighters” section of their website.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar was established in 1993 to support the Children’s Hospital Foundation, providing funds for research into childhood burns. Now in its 25th year, The Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised over $2.3 million for various charities.

You can purchase any or all of the three calendars by clicking here.

