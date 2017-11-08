The 51st Annual CMA Awards Are Tonight

The 51st annual CMA Awards are set for tonight and it’s bound to be another spectacular night, with no shortage of stars coming out for the big celebration.

Performers for this year’s event include Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, and co-host Carrie Underwood.

As always there will be some unique collaborations including Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Pink andKeith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts, Maren Morris and One Direction’s Niall Horan and host Brad Paisley and Kane Brown,along with an opening number featuring Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Keith and more.

Presenters this year include New Artist of the Year nominees Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs and Brett Young, as well as Trisha Yearwood, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Johnson, Karlie Kloss, Lea Michele, Michelle Monaghan, Tyler Perry, Jason Ritter, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow.

Miranda Lambert leads all other nominees this year with five, including nods for Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings,” Single of the Year for “Tin Man,” and Female Vocalist of the Year. Coming in close behind Miranda with four nods each are Little Big Town and Keith Urban. And speaking of Keith, he is in the running for the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy, where he’ll compete with Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will air at 8 pm, live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Check out the nominees below:

Nominees for the 51st Annual CMA Awards

(click here for a complete list)

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“The Nashville Sound” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Weight of These Wings” – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Better Man” – Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road” – Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots” – Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man” – Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney with P!nk

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))

“Better Man” – Little Big Town, Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, Director: Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne, Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR