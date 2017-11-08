Ryan Hurd And Maren Morris’s Love On Display In New Video

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Ryan Hurd just released the video for his latest single “Love in a Bar” and it’s a personal look at his life with fiancée Maren Morris.

“Some people in the public eye are hardline like, ‘We don’t share anything about ourselves.’ And that’s fine,” Ryan tells “Rolling Stone. “But I like my relationship with Maren. And it’s a part of my life. Plus, if we were just accountants, then that’s what we would be posting about.”

Maren is featured in the video, which has the couple together at his family’s Michigan lake house, which is where they got engaged. “That’s the canoe boat we got engaged on and that’s the place I remember taking her for the first time a year and a half ago,” he says. “It’s always been a really special place for us.”

Source: Rolling Stone

