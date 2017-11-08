Ketih Urban Honored for Work with Up and Coming Musicians

By Robyn Collins

Keith Urban received the BMI Champion Award for his work supporting up and coming songwriters and musicians this Tuesday, Nov. 7. Songwriter Bob DiPiero was given BMI’s prestigious Icon Award, and Ross Copperman received the Songwriter of the Year distinction for the second year in a row.

“This is really a beautiful honor,” Urban said upon receiving the award. “I’m a very flawed individual who has been given many chances over and over again to get my (life) together and I have people who have stood by me. Every piece of gratitude … I have been in this town for 25 years now, and in that 25 years, I’ve been in three rehabs.”

“I have people who stood by me because they believed in me and that gave me the chance to give back. I just love playing music. I love writing songs. I love making records. I’m passionate about it.”

Maren Morris was joined by a group of Nashville School of the Arts students, playing instruments that Urban donated, to perform his early hit “But for the Grace of God.”

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” singer has helped to raise almost $6 million for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum through his annual All for the Hall charity concert at Bridgestone Arena, as well as supported of music education in schools.