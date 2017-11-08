Dustin Lynch Talks CMAs, Ride or Die World Tour & More with Roxanne!

Dustin Lynch is just a small town boy living his dreams By Roxanne Steele
Mike Coppola/GettyImages
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 07: Singer-songwriter Dustin Lynch attends the 2017 CMT Music Awards at the Music City Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

By: Roxanne Steele

Dustin Lynch is fresh off the road with Brad Paisley and now headlining his own tour! The Ride or Die World Tour is coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on Nov. 19th.  Tickets are still on sale so don’t miss your chance to see this small town boy!

Dustin called me up to talk about the tour and everything that’s been going on.  From being a part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, his new single and tour and hitting #1 with ‘Small Town Boy’  I LOVE his energy!  Take a listen.

Tickets are still available for his show Nov. 19th at all ticketmaster locations. We hope to see you there with WYCD!!

