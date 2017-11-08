CMT Unveils 2018’s “Next Women of Country”

CMT just announced the nine rising signed and unsigned artists that will be celebrated as part of their fifth annual “Next Women of Country” series. This year’s class includes Abby Anderson, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Bryan, Erin Enderlin, Hannah Ellis, Jo Smith, Kalie Shorr, Kassi Ashton and The Sisterhood.

The announcement took place at a celebration at City Winery in Nashville, which featured performances by artists like Carly Pearce, Danielle Bradberry and more. In addition, Kelsea Ballerini, who was part of the program in 2014, was honored with the CMT Next Women of Country’s Impact Award for her accomplishments.

Source: CMT