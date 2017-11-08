CMT Unveils 2018’s “Next Women of Country”

By Rachael Hunter
Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

CMT just announced the nine rising signed and unsigned artists that will be celebrated as part of their fifth annual “Next Women of Country” series. This year’s class includes Abby Anderson, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Bryan, Erin Enderlin, Hannah Ellis, Jo Smith, Kalie Shorr, Kassi Ashton and The Sisterhood.

The announcement took place at a celebration at City Winery in Nashville, which featured performances by artists like Carly Pearce, Danielle Bradberry and more. In addition, Kelsea Ballerini, who was part of the program in 2014, was honored with the CMT Next Women of Country’s Impact Award for her accomplishments.

Source: CMT

More from Rachael Hunter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live