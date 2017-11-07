The Perfect Gift For That Ranch Lover In Your Life

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images

Know someone who really loves ranch dressing? Well, do we have a gift idea for you … You can actually buy a keg of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing. Yes, a keg. For $50, you can make a ranch lovers dream come true! It’s similar to the size of a mini-Heineken keg. The keg holds up to 5 liters of ranch and includes a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch!

ranch keg The Perfect Gift For That Ranch Lover In Your Life

Photo: Hidden Valley

