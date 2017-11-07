Luke Bryan Talks About Life And Loss In New ABC Special

Luke Bryan opened up about his life, family and career during an ABC pre-CMA Awards special, hosted by Robin Roberts.

During last night’s “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan” the singer gave Roberts a tour of his Nashville farm, and talked about losing his brother, who died in a car crash just as Luke was about to move to Nashville, as well as the unexpected death of his sister Kelly in 2007, as well as her husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, in 2014.

“I’ve watched my family go through ebbs and flows where we get mad at God and we get mad at why this has happened,” Luke shares. “Well, you keep going and you try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day.” He adds, “You’ll never get back to 100 percent. You’ll always be working to get back to 75 percent.”

Luke and his wife Caroline also talked about the decision to raise Kelly and Ben’s children Til, Kris and Jordan, with Caroline noting, “we never thought twice about it…it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about.”

Luke admits that “music has certainly helped us through this old, crazy ride of life,” and he often thinks of the family who are no longer with him when good things happen to him. He explains, “It certainly makes it special when we’re all together and we know that people are smiling down, and they’re with us, celebrating these amazing moments.”

Other tidbits from the special:

Luke’s wife Caroline admits he’s exactly the same on stage as he is at home, joking that sometimes it can be “a little much.”

The wildflowers on their farm were planted for Caroline’s niece Brettwho passed away, saying they added color because “everything’s bright for Brett.” They even have a barn named after her.

Luke brings his own personal tattoo artist out on the road with him every year, who tattoos people 24/7.

The show followed a young boy named Max with a speech impediment who worked hard to say “Luke” and after his story went viral Luke invited him to the show where he got to meet his idol.

Luke talked about how it feels to be nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year, and joked about knowing he made it because he and his wife have now graduated to the front row of the theater. He adds that beating his heroes in such categories is “surreal.”

The special also featured some behind-the-scenes footage from “American Idol” auditions.