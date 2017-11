By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays!

Country star Luke Bryan is selling an “ugly” Christmas sweater that features him and his buddy, Santa, swapping hats and enjoying a drink.

You’ll be the most popular party guest because each sweater has a bottle opener attached!

You can pre-order the sweater for $65 on Luke Bryan’s online store.