Kelsea Ballerini, Rodney Crowell Receive 2017 ASCAP Country Music Awards

By Annie Reuter

Kelsea Ballerini, Rodney Crowell and songwriter Ashley Gorley were honored at the 2017 ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville on Monday evening (Nov. 6). In addition, Dierks Bentley received the Song of the Year award for “Somewhere On a Beach” while Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey was named Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year.

Related: How Kelsea Ballerini’s Fiancé Inspired Her New Music

Ballerini received the Vanguard Award, which is “awarded in recognition of the impact of new and developing musical genres, which help shape the future of music.” Past winners include Chris Stapleton, Walk the Moon and Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, Crowell was given the Founder’s Award and honored with performances by Keith Urban and Vince Gill. Gorley received an event record by being named ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year for the fourth year in a row (fifth time total).

The ASCAP, SESAC and BMI Awards lead up to Wednesday evening’s CMA Awards, all of which honor the country genre, artists and songs.