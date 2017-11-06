WATCH: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Final Trailer is Hotter Than Ever!

Ana and Christian’s story is about to come to an end By Roxanne Steele
GettyImages
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson attend the "Fifty Shades Darker" - UK Premiere on February 9, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This is going to be the sexiest Fifty Shades movie ever!! The trailer for ‘Fifty Shades Freed’  revealed some pretty steamy moments between Christian Grey (Jamie Doran) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson).  It’s almost too hot to watch!!

After Christian and Ana get married the fun begins . “So you want to play?” Christian asks Ana in the famous Red Room.  She eagerly  replies, “Yes, sir.”

 

So what did you think? Is this Fifty Shades going to be the hottest one yet?  Fifty Shades Freed will hit theaters on February 9.  Tickets are on sale now!  

