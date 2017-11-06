Someone Crashed Into Blake Shelton’s Texoma Home

Blake Shelton’s new album “Texoma Shore” was made at his lake house in Texoma, and while he was out promoting the record, someone crashed their truck into the home.

“This is a weird moment for me, because I’m talking about ‘Texoma Shore’ and I made the album at my lake house… and I just got a phone call; somebody drove their truck through the front of my lake house!,” he shared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” “It was an accident… I’m trying to figure it out (how it happened)… There’s a truck sticking out the front of my freaking house!”

Blake isn’t really too concerned about the home’s damage though. “That’s what you have insurance for,” he noted. “I’m not too worried about it.”

Source: Live With Kelly and Ryan