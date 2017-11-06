Shalane Flanagan First U.S. Woman To Win NYC Marathon In 40 Years

Shalane Flanagan dethroned Mary Keitany yesterday and became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon since 1977.

And it may be the perfect way for her to go out as many believe she will end her decorated career with her first major marathon victory.

Keitany had won three straight New York marathons, but Flanagan pulled away from the Kenyan great with about three miles to go. Flanagan finished in 2-hours, 26-minutes, 53-seconds, about a minute faster than Keitany.

Man…is it me…but I thought Kenyans always win this thing.

Oh, and as for the men’s final it was Geoffrey Kamworor of—shocker—Kenya who held off Wilson Kipsang of—yup, Kenya.

Kidding aside, it was an exciting finish as Kamworor edged Kipsang with a time of 2:10:53 after Kamworor separated from the pack late and seemed like he would cruise to his first major marathon victory, but Kipsang appeared on his heels in the final stretch.

Kamworor was able to win by just three seconds, which in a marathon is almost enough to ask for instant replay.