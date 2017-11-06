Sam Adams Releases Beer That’s Illegal In 12 States

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Sam Adams is preparing to roll out the latest edition of one of its beers. The price? $199. A bottle.

The beer, Utopias, is brewed every two years, and is headed back to stores for its 10th iteration. It boasts an alcohol content of 28 percent.

For relative scale, Bud Light is labeled at 4.2 ABV. In other words, the Utopias are really, super strong.

That puts the beverage well above the ABV limit in a dozen states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

Since the ABV is so high, Sam Adams suggests for people to drink the beer in 1 oz servings.

Supplies are limited, too — Sam Adams is releasing around 13,000 bottles. They are expected to go on sale early this month.

If you’re lucky enough to taste Utopias, it’s billed as “reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness.”