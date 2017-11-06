Hot Dog, Stand, Penis, Shoots, Self, Weiner, Robbing, Chicago

Ouch! Man Accidentally Shoots Self In Wiener After Robbing Hot Dog Stand

Filed Under: Chicago, hot dog, Penis, Robbing, Self, Shoots, Stand, Weiner
Barbecue Grilled Hot Dog with Yellow Mustard

(WYCD) — Talk about karma.

After allegedly robbing a hot dog stand in Chicago, a 19-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the penis, according to multiple reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that in court Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Erin Antonietti claimed that Terrion Pouncy held up Maxwell Street Express at gunpoint on Tuesday and demanded money from the stand’s two employees.

Antonietti went on to claim that after the employees handed over the cash from the register and their wallets, while Pouncey was tucking the gun into his waistband, he accidentally shot himself in the groin.

According to FOX 32, one of the restaurant employees, began wrestling with Pouncy as he tried to run away.

Surveillance cameras captured video  and audio of the robbery, and showed Pouncy struggling to make it across the street, stop on a bench, and make his way to the steps of a nearby house before collapsing, according to Antonietti’s claim in court.

Shortly after Pouncy was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, he was arrested by the police.

Pouncy missed his bond hearing on Thursday because he was still in the hospital.

NBC Chicago reported that Pouncy faces two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live