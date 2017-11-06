Ouch! Man Accidentally Shoots Self In Wiener After Robbing Hot Dog Stand

(WYCD) — Talk about karma.

After allegedly robbing a hot dog stand in Chicago, a 19-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the penis, according to multiple reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that in court Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Erin Antonietti claimed that Terrion Pouncy held up Maxwell Street Express at gunpoint on Tuesday and demanded money from the stand’s two employees.

Antonietti went on to claim that after the employees handed over the cash from the register and their wallets, while Pouncey was tucking the gun into his waistband, he accidentally shot himself in the groin.

According to FOX 32, one of the restaurant employees, began wrestling with Pouncy as he tried to run away.

Surveillance cameras captured video and audio of the robbery, and showed Pouncy struggling to make it across the street, stop on a bench, and make his way to the steps of a nearby house before collapsing, according to Antonietti’s claim in court.

Shortly after Pouncy was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, he was arrested by the police.

Pouncy missed his bond hearing on Thursday because he was still in the hospital.

NBC Chicago reported that Pouncy faces two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm.