Most People Want Daylight Saving Time To End

Yesterday we all had to turn the clocks back by an hour for Daylight Saving Time (yes, ‘savING’, not ‘savINGS’) which means it’s going to be getting dark a lot earlier now, which is totally depressing. And for that reason, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to find out that most people in America would be totally in favor of getting rid of the practice all together.

A poll conducted by EndDaylight-SavingTime.org finds that 74% of Americans want Daylight Saving Time to end. It seems most people would prefer having later sunset times so the sun stick around a little longer through fall and winter.

“We were very surprised to see the poll numbers that high,” the organization’s creator, Anthony Boldin, says, adding that “74% is a huge majority.” He adds, “There are many problems and side effects associated with earlier sunsets and time changes. Most people like more sunlight in the evening, too.”

Source: EndDaylight-SavingTime.org

