LIST* Things You Should NEVER Order In A Restaurant

While most people love to eat out at restaurants the truth is we really don’t know what’s going on in that kitchen, and there are some items on a menu that may not be the smartest thing to choose, especially if you don’t want to get sick.

Well, a recent thread on Reddit has current and former servers, cooks and hostesses sharing their advice on what you should never order off a menu, and some of them may make you a little scared next time you dine out.

Things you should never order in a restaurant include:

“Seafood specials or buck-a-shuck oysters. It means, ‘My seafood delivery is tomorrow, and I’m trying to get rid of my old stock.’”

“Check the menu, and if there is an item used only in one dish, chances are it’s not as fresh as the rest of the menu.”

“If you order something that’s not popular (grilled chicken sandwich, salad, etc) it’s going to be old as sh*t. I’ve seen grilled chicken sit in a warming pan for 8+ hours before being handed out. Salads are usually pre-made once a week, and all we did was add some chicken strips on top before serving.”

“Ice, almost everywhere. Unless you’ve seen people take apart the ice machine and scrub the whole thing out, there is definitely mold in those.”

“As a prep and grill person for a burrito chain that advertises its lack of GMOs, I would say chicken. A lot of cooks tend to under cook it, so you get some raw pieces. I also suspect it’s where a lot of the outbreaks from years past originated.”

“Don’t order chili at a certain ’50s diner-style fast-casual restaurant. Just please don’t. I’m begging you.”

“NEVER order a steak well-done. I guarantee you that the chef will pick the oldest, sh*ttiest meat from the back of the shelf. You’d be better off ordering a burger.”

“Don’t order the fish on a Monday, as chefs get their last fish order of the week on Friday, and they don’t get a new one ’til Tuesday.”

“Most special dishes are either ‘trying a new dish to see if it should go on the menu or not’ or ‘trying to get you to buy this product before I have to throw it out.’”

“Anything with bacon bits or shredded cheese (like a loaded potato); they just sit in the open, and people snack from them.”

Source: Money