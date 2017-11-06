LIST* Things You Should NEVER Order In A Restaurant

While most people love to eat out at restaurants the truth is we really don’t know what’s going on in that kitchen, and there are some items on a menu that may not be the smartest thing to choose, especially if you don’t want to get sick.
Well, a recent thread on Reddit has current and former servers, cooks and hostesses sharing their advice on what you should never order off a menu, and some of them may make you a little scared next time you dine out.
Things you should never order in a restaurant include:
- “Seafood specials or buck-a-shuck oysters. It means, ‘My seafood delivery is tomorrow, and I’m trying to get rid of my old stock.’”
- “Check the menu, and if there is an item used only in one dish, chances are it’s not as fresh as the rest of the menu.”
- “If you order something that’s not popular (grilled chicken sandwich, salad, etc) it’s going to be old as sh*t. I’ve seen grilled chicken sit in a warming pan for 8+ hours before being handed out. Salads are usually pre-made once a week, and all we did was add some chicken strips on top before serving.”
- “Ice, almost everywhere. Unless you’ve seen people take apart the ice machine and scrub the whole thing out, there is definitely mold in those.”
- “As a prep and grill person for a burrito chain that advertises its lack of GMOs, I would say chicken. A lot of cooks tend to under cook it, so you get some raw pieces. I also suspect it’s where a lot of the outbreaks from years past originated.”
- “Don’t order chili at a certain ’50s diner-style fast-casual restaurant. Just please don’t. I’m begging you.”
- “NEVER order a steak well-done. I guarantee you that the chef will pick the oldest, sh*ttiest meat from the back of the shelf. You’d be better off ordering a burger.”
- “Don’t order the fish on a Monday, as chefs get their last fish order of the week on Friday, and they don’t get a new one ’til Tuesday.”
- “Most special dishes are either ‘trying a new dish to see if it should go on the menu or not’ or ‘trying to get you to buy this product before I have to throw it out.’”
- “Anything with bacon bits or shredded cheese (like a loaded potato); they just sit in the open, and people snack from them.”
Source: Money