Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Release ‘Telluride’

By Robyn Collins

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have shared the latest track from their upcoming album, The Rest of Our Life.

“Telluride” is an upbeat track about a couple skipping of town together.

The chorus, “It don’t matter, as long as we’re together/ It all feels like home,” sums up the free-spirited storyline.

It should be noted that “Telluride” is not a remake of McGraw’s 2001 single of the same name from Set The Circus Down.

The married country superstars recently wrapped their Soul2Soul Tour. Their new album, The Rest Of Our Life, will drop November 17.

Listen to “Telluride” below: