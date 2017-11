This weekend Kip Moore and his Plead the Fifth tour hits Detroit at the Fillmore. Kip called Roxanne up today and they chatted about the album, fans, and revealed his next single!

Take a listen!

So what do you guys think of Last Shot being the next single?! I thought it sounded incredible on the radio! Get your tickets for the big show tomorrow night (Sat. 11/4) with Drake White and Jordan Davis. See you there with WYCD!