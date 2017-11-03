Detroit Does Not Throw Good Office Holiday Parties According To New Poll

While it’s still only the beginning of November, before you know it we’ll be in the thick of the holiday season, which for some people means they’ll be getting ready to head to their office holiday party. And depending on who you are, it may be a night you look forward to, or one you totally dread.

A new OfficeTeam survey finds that 36% of professionals say they have a good time at their office holiday party while another 35% don’t enjoy it at all. But regardless of what side of the fence you’re on, for some people not going is just not an option, with 28% of people saying the office party is mandatory, while 47% see it as optional.

Overall New York tops the list of the cities with the most fun parties, while on the other end of the spectrum, folks in Minneapolis are having the least fun at their bashes. New Yorkers also tend to have the most extravagant holiday parties, while those in Des Moines have the least extravagant.

Cities With The Most Fun Office Holiday Parties

New York Miami Los Angeles San Francisco Washington, DC Austin (tie) Charlotte (tie) Houston (tie) Phoenix (tie) Boston (tie) Chicago (tie)

Cities With The Least Fun Office Holiday Parties

Minneapolis Des Moines Philadelphia Indianapolis Cleveland Cincinnati Seattle St. Louis Detroit Dallas

Source: OfficeTeam