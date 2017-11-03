Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Place Bets On Their New Albums

It’s no secret that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine love to insult each other when they are on “The Voice,” but it seems their friendly rivalry has spilled over into their music. Blake drops his new album “Texoma Shore” today, the same day Adam’s band Maroon 5 drops their new album “Red Pill Blues,” and that has sparked some friendly competition.

In a newly released video they take a few jabs at each other and then place a bet as to whose album will do better. Should Blake win Adam will have to call him “Captain Country,” while if Adam wins Blake will have to refer to him as “The Greatest There Ever Was.”

They also make fun of each other’s album covers, with Blake joking that someone doodled on his copy of Maroon 5’s record (a reference to the Snapchat filters they use on the cover), while Adam comments that Blake took a picture by a “sewer.”

Meanwhile, they also took their friendly rivalry to Twitter. Blake was the one to fire the first shot, tweeting, “Heard @maroon5 has an album out tomorrow.. please go buy it so that band doesn’t have to make another with @adamlevine.. must be awful.” Adam then responded, “Hey! @ blakeshelton has a new album coming out on the same day as @ maroon5 . Congrats number 2!!!”

