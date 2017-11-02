World Series Champ Proposes To Girlfriend On Field

When a player wins the World Series like the Astros did last night they normally wait til the beginning of the following season to get their rings.

But that wasn’t the case for one member of the Astros family.

And that would be 23-year-old Astros shortstop Carlos Correa’s former girlfriend-turned-new fiancée, Daniella Rodriguez.

Because as the confetti swirled and things got crazy on the field after the Astros won the World Series, Correa kicked things up an even crazier notch than you would expect from postgame celebrations.

While George Springer celebrated his MVP, and Carlos Beltran cried tears of happiness about winning his first World Series at age 40, Correa showed them all up by proposing to his gal – the 2016 Miss Texas USA – with this huge ring.

The Houston Astros have made history with their first ever World Series win.

Source: SB Nation