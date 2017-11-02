World Series Champ Proposes To Girlfriend On Field

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

When a player wins the World Series like the Astros did last night they normally wait til the beginning of the following season to get their rings.

But that wasn’t the case for one member of the Astros family.

And that would be 23-year-old Astros shortstop Carlos Correa’s former girlfriend-turned-new fiancée, Daniella Rodriguez.

Because as the confetti swirled and things got crazy on the field after the Astros won the World Series, Correa kicked things up an even crazier notch than you would expect from postgame celebrations.

While George Springer celebrated his MVP, and Carlos Beltran cried tears of happiness about winning his first World Series at age 40, Correa showed them all up by proposing to his gal – the 2016 Miss Texas USA – with this huge ring.

The Houston Astros have made history with their first ever World Series win.

Source: SB Nation

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live