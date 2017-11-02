Women With These Names More Likely To Get Pregnant In 2018

As 2017 starts to approach the finish line, predictions are already being made about next year. There’s even a new study that ranks how likely women are to get pregnant in 2018 based only on their name.

Thanks to research by “Closer Magazine” we know that Emma tops the list of women who can expect to be expecting in the coming year. The British “showbiz publication” came up with their list by first working out the average age a woman in the UK becomes a mom for the first time, which is 28.6. Then they looked at names that were most popular the year women that age were born and those are the ones who they say are most likely to get pregnant in 2018.

Here are their top 10 women’s names:

Emma Laura Sarah Stephanie Kirsty Claire Nicola Jennifer Stacey Lauren

Source: New York Post