To Shave Or Not To Shave Grunwald’s Head For A Good Cause

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Steve Grunwald and the Chief of Police from Wolverine Lake, Chief Ellsworth are in a challenge and you can help! As you may or may not know, Grunwald donates his time back to the community as a police officer. His Chief challenged him to raise money for “PIGS FOR WIGS.”
Great police officers and departments around the Detroit Metro area are raising money to help provide wigs and support services such as classes, field trips and counseling to Michigan children and families in need. You can donate to his campaign OR Chief Ellsworth’s campaign, even $5.00 would be so appreciated.
Here is the BEST part! The one who raises the least between the Chief and Grunwald will have to shave their head BALD!! This has Grunwald in a panic.
pigs for wigs grunwald To Shave Or Not To Shave Grunwalds Head For A Good Cause
