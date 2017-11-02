Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Shares Sweet Photos as Willa Gray Turns Two

By Anthony Donatelli

Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren Akins shared the most precious photos, along with a tear-jerking message, to celebrate their daughter Willa Gray’s second birthday today (Nov. 2).

Related: Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Adorable Instagram Posts

“My goodness Willa Gray, we have never prayed so hard for anything or anyone,” Akins wrote in her Instagram caption. “Now half way across the world from where we first met you’re turning 2 and you are better than my best dreams.”

“God not only answered our prayers for over a year when you came home, but He WAY exceeded them by giving us you,” she continued. “I love getting to be your mama & watching you shine. Happy birthday to my first baby, I love you to the moon and stars my precious little one.”

Take a look at the sweet photos in the gallery below.