Big Country Publicist Steps Down After Sexual Allegations Emerge!

By Roxanne Steele
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 23: Danny Nozell of CTK Management, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Kirt Webster of Webster Media, and ACM's Pete Fisher attend the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)

Here’s another one….   Seems like men in all walks of life are getting called out by their victims.

Known as the “King of Country PR” Kirt Webster has stepped down from his business, following sexual-harassment and assault claims.  Webster is a powerful Nashville, Tenn., publicist who has represented stars like  Dolly Parton, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sam Moore, Kid Rock, Kenny G, Billy Ray Cyrus and KC and the Sunshine Band and more.  Webster has just been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a former client, musician Austin Rick (aka Austin Cody).

Rick wrote online, “In 2008 . . . he sexually assaulted me repeatedly, he drugged and sexually violated me, he offered me publicity opportunities and magazine columns in exchange for sexual acts. Wow!

Metro Nashville police confirmed they are looking into the claim:

“Our sex-crimes detectives are reaching out to the alleged victim to see if he’d like to talk about what happened,” said spokeswoman Kris Mumford. Meanwhile, it was reported by the Tennessean that 10 former employees of Webster complained he had created a “culture of fear through sexual harassment.”

Reps for Webster had this to say about  Rick’s allegations.

“As a single adult, Mr. Webster has had multiple relationships over the course of his professional life, all of which have been consensual. This includes a brief relationship with Mr. Rick. It saddens Mr. Webster that nine years later, after Mr. Rick’s music career has been stagnant, Mr. Rick has taken the opportunistic approach of mischaracterizing that relationship and posting untrue allegations.”

It appears that Nashville sources told Page Six that there are others who plan to come forward with their own stories about Webster.

I have a feeling we haven’t heard the last of this…. What do you guys think of all these sexual allegations in general that keep to coming out?

