Annabelle Road To Perform Final Concert After 10 Years In Spotlight

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Local country band Annabelle Road will be playing one final concert as a thank you to fans after 10 years in the spotlight.

The quartet will be playing at the Parliament Room at Otus Supply in Ferndale, MI on Saturday, November 4.

“It’s very sad for Detroit to lose such a great country band,” said 99.5 WYCD’s Steve Grunwald.

More than just a country band, Amanda Bailey, Jeremy Temple, Donovan Tarjeft and Phillip Marteney created a dynamic sound that fused the rock and roll of the city with the traditional honky tonk from days gone by.

The band stormed into the music scene in 2007 and didn’t slow down.

They released two records and created a loyal fan base playing both small clubs and big stages.

“Annabelle Road has been a staple for local country music ever since I have been at WYCD,” said Grunwald.

Their single “This Is What Goodbye Looks Like” was played on country radio across the country, which led to big opportunities.

They’ve opened for superstars such as Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Gretchen Wilson and more.

Annabelle Road also became a staple at 99.5 WYCD’s Downtown Hoedown and were featured at Faster Horses Festival two years in a row.

But it was always the fans who requested their music on radio stations, downloaded it for streaming, and showed up for concerts who kept Annabele Road in the spotlight.

The band members have decided to move on to the next phase of their lives, they want to say “thank you” to the people who have been there for them.

“I’m one of those people that is secretly hoping that someday in the future they will reunite and get back together,” said Grunwald. “I think that would be a lot of fun to see that.”

According to a release, Annabelle Road plan to say farewell the same way they came in — stirring things up and making some noise.

Doors for the concert are at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door — 21+ only.