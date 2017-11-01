Terror Strikes Downtown New York

A beautiful fall day in New York City became something much different after a man in a rental truck turned onto a bike path – and purposefully left a path of carnage in his wake. Now, eight are dead and more than a dozen others are injured in a bloody attack that officials are calling an act of terrorism. The man later brandished a pellet gun and paintball gun before being shot by a police officer.

The suspect in custody has been identified as 29-year-old Uzbekistan immigrant Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, who has been in the United States since 2010 – after entering the country on “diversity visa.” Details are still coming in about Saipov, but it’s been confirmed that he has addresses in Florida and New Jersey. Officials also say that he doesn’t have a criminal record to speak of – and that’s he’s worked as a truck driver and as an Uber driver.

At a press conference, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack an “especially cowardly act,” while NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill called it a “tragedy of the greatest magnitude” and Governor Andrew Cuomo says the incident appears to be the work of a “lone wolf” and not part of a larger scheme.

As for why there is no question about Saipov’s motives, officials say that a note left in his rental truck said it all. Apparently, he claimed that he committed the attack for ISIS.

De Blasio said New Yorkers are “strong and resilient” and “won’t bow to intimidation.” Cuomo urged residents to go on with their lives – and that they did as thousands turned out for the 44th annual Village Halloween Parade . Amid increased security, New Yorkers

. Amid increased security, New Yorkers President Trump has responded to yesterday’s attack. Taking to Twitter, the President offered condolences – and a plan for what’s next. “Looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE USA!,” he wrote. “My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!” As for what’s next, he added, “We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere…I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!”

My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted, saying her heart is breaking for New York City and offered thoughts and prayers.

My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 31, 2017