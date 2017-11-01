Relationship News– 12 Reasons Dogs Are Better Than Boyfriends

Let’s face it, being in a relationship will never make you feel fulfilled in the same way that owning a dog does. They give amazing cuddles, never ignore your text messages, and they’re there for you when you need them. Here’s why you need a dog way more than you need a boyfriend.

DOGS ARE ALWAYS DOWN FOR CUDDLES.

They don’t care if it’s 2 am and you haven’t brushed your teeth yet—morning cuddles are always appreciated. Just ask yourself, would a boyfriend be willing to cuddle you all evening with no breaks? No chance. Dogs will happily sit you with all day binge-watching Netflix and eating snacks and you’ll never hear them complain once.

EVEN WHEN YOU GET HOME LATE, THEY’RE ALWAYS HAPPY TO SEE YOU.

If you tell your boyfriend you’re going to be home at a certain time and you arrive three hours later, chances are, he’s going to be annoyed. Dogs are understanding, though. They don’t care what time you come home as long as they get to see you. And trust me, the later you are, the more excited they get. Now that’s what love looks like.

YOU DON’T FEEL EMBARRASSED ABOUT FARTING.

Sure, farting is normal and we shouldn’t feel even slightly embarrassed about it but there’s something about farting in front of your boyfriend for the first time that can be a little bit awkward. Your dog wouldn’t care if you let off the loudest fart—in fact, they’d probably join you. That’s friendship right there.

THEY TAKE UP LESS SPACE ON THE BED.

It’s important that you get a good night’s sleep unless you want to look like an extra in a zombie movie the next morning, but it’s hard when your boyfriend constantly complains about being on the edge of the bed and steals the covers in the middle of the night. Dogs think sharing a bed with you is a blessing and they’re not going to take that for granted.

THEY UNDERSTAND WHEN YOU’RE FEELING DOWN.

Dogs are incredibly intelligent and they don’t need you to tell them when something’s wrong. They’ll never say anything like, “Is it that time of the month?” when you show signs of feeling sad because they aren’t insensitive. They get you. They understand you. And nothing could ever break that bond.

YOU CAN TELL THEM ANYTHING BECAUSE THEY’RE GREAT LISTENERS

Every time you talk to them, their ears perk up and you can tell they’re actually interested in what you have to say. You know that whatever gets said stays between you two, so you don’t have to worry about Julie from work finding out that you hate her new haircut.

DOGS DON’T MAKE YOU STRESSED.

When was the last time a dog lied to you and made you cry? Exactly. Dogs are meant to relieve stress, not cause it. As soon as they walk into your life, you know that they’re not going to leave you for someone else and doesn’t that make you feel so special? It’s real love.

EVERY SELFIE IS A GOOD SELFIE.

If there’s a dog in the photo, then you’ve already got a great photo. It doesn’t even matter what you look like because everyone will be commenting on how cute the dog is. And let’s be honest, trying to get a good selfie with your boyfriend is stressful and it usually takes at least 40 tries before you take one you’re both happy with. Since your dog doesn’t care what the photo looks like, you can pick the one you like the most without any disagreements.

YOU CAN WEAR WHATEVER YOU LIKE WITHOUT FEELING SELF-CONSCIOUS.

Trust me, they’ve seen it all before so dogs aren’t going to judge you if you’re wearing the same outfit for the third day in a row. Why would they care? They have no right to judge, anyway. They’re not even wearing clothes!

THEY DON’T HAVE HIGH EXPECTATIONS OF YOU.

Even though your dog thinks you’re the most amazing human they’ve ever seen, they don’t expect much from you. All they need is regular walks, food, water and some attention to keep them happy. They never take you for granted or make you feel underappreciated because they know you work damn hard.

THEY NEVER INTERRUPT WHILE YOU’RE WATCHING YOUR FAVORITE SHOWS.

There’s nothing more annoying than a boyfriend who constantly talks while you’re engrossed in a new show. You only know as much as they do but for some reason, they think you have all the answers. Maybe one of the best qualities a dog has is that they can’t talk. Harsh but true. They can’t ask, “Who’s this?” and “What’s happening now?” every five minutes, which means you can enjoy your show in peace.

YOU DON’T NEED TO TRY TO IMPRESS THEM.

Dogs already think they’ve been blessed just to be near you, so you don’t have to try hard to make them appreciate you. As long as you feed them and give them endless hugs, they’re going to love you for a long time.

