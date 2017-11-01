Prepare Yourselves, A Wine Shortage Is Coming

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Thanks to the weather, our favorite wine could get a little more expensive and harder to find. In Europe this year they’ve had to deal with frost, hail, and severe drought, leading to what some are calling one of the smallest harvests since World War II!

Major wine-producing countries like Spain, Italy, and France make half of the world’s wine and because of damaged grapes, they’re predicted to yield historic lows in 2017. The Organization of Vine and Wine estimates Europe’s overall wine production could drop 14%. And Italy, the largest wine producer in the world seems to have had it worst, their volume is expected to be down 21%!

And when you factor in the wildfires that burned through California’s wine region last month, it doesn’t look like a good year for wine lovers. There could wine shortages and price hikes, so better stock up now, just in case.

Source: New York Post

