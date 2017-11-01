Luke Bryan Designs New Suburban For Chevrolet

By Chuck Edwards

Luke Bryan has designed his very own car for Chevy. The singer has teamed with the car company to create a custom 2018 Chevrolet Suburban, which has a lot of features perfect for the outdoorsman.

The car features camouflage coloring on the outside, as well as on the seats inside. It also features orange rims that are inspired by hunting gear, and includes a hunting blind in the back seat, and no windows to make things easier for hunting.  There’s also a rack on the vehicle for storing equipment and an LED light bar on the bumper so drivers can see without using headlights.

“Chevy has been part of our family and a part of our work life on the farm for as long as I can remember,” Luke says. “This partnership is a natural fit for me and this unique Suburban represents everything I and my family want for our outdoor adventures.”

Here are the specs:

  • 22-inch Chevrolet Accessories concept wheels.
  • 6-inch lift suspension
  • Exhaust with dual tips
  • Lower skid plate extension
  • Hunter Bronze exterior with Dark Carbon accents
  • Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day exterior badges
  • Camouflage graphics
  • 8,000-pound trailering rating
  • Liftgate was re-engineered to swing outward rather than upward (brilliant!)
