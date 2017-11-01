LIST* Best Beer Pairings For Halloween Candy

We might be too old to go trick-or-treating, but Halloween fun isn’t just for kids. And when you sit down with your treat stash, you may want a grown-up beverage to enjoy with it. So here are some perfect beer pairings to go with your favorite Halloween candy.

3 Musketeers and Oatmeal Stout – The coffee notes in this beer pair well with the fluffy chocolate in this candy bar. Some recommend freezing the 3 Musketeers first for the ultimate treat.

Cadbury Screme Eggs and Bock – These neon eggs are over the top sweet, which works well with a rich and toasty bock.

Candy corn and Cream Ale – These classic Halloween candies are high in sugar, so you want a light beer to enjoy with them. A low-hopped American cream ale works well with those sweet candies.

Kit Kats and Dunkel – This German beer has a caramel-toffee flavor that goes well with a Kit Kat.

Peeps and Pumpkin Ale – Peeps don't taste like much except sweetness, so they're the perfect blank slate for the spices in a pumpkin ale.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Oktoberfest – An Oktoberfest lager will help bring out the saltiness of your peanut butter cups.

Skittles and Dubbel – This aromatic Belgian beer is a good match for the fruitiness of Skittles.

Snickers and Brown Ale – Nothing tastes as good with a peanut-packed Snickers as a nutty brown ale.

Twix and Hefeweizen – The caramel and shortbread in a Twix bar is an ideal match for this unfiltered beer.

Source: The Kitchn