*LIST* Best Beer Pairings For Halloween Candy

By Frank Williams Jr.
iStock

We might be too old to go trick-or-treating, but Halloween fun isn’t just for kids. And when you sit down with your treat stash, you may want a grown-up beverage to enjoy with it. So here are some perfect beer pairings to go with your favorite Halloween candy.

  • 3 Musketeers and Oatmeal Stout – The coffee notes in this beer pair well with the fluffy chocolate in this candy bar. Some recommend freezing the 3 Musketeers first for the ultimate treat.
  • Cadbury Screme Eggs and Bock – These neon eggs are over the top sweet, which works well with a rich and toasty bock.
  • Candy corn and Cream Ale – These classic Halloween candies are high in sugar, so you want a light beer to enjoy with them. A low-hopped American cream ale works well with those sweet candies.
  • Kit Kats and Dunkel – This German beer has a caramel-toffee flavor that goes well with a Kit Kat.
  • Peeps and Pumpkin Ale – Peeps don’t taste like much except sweetness, so they’re the perfect blank slate for the spices in a pumpkin ale.
  • Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Oktoberfest – An Oktoberfest lager will help bring out the saltiness of your peanut butter cups.
  • Skittles and Dubbel – This aromatic Belgian beer is a good match for the fruitiness of Skittles.
  • Snickers and Brown Ale – Nothing tastes as good with a peanut-packed Snickers as a nutty brown ale.
  • Twix and Hefeweizen – The caramel and shortbread in a Twix bar is an ideal match for this unfiltered beer.

Source: The Kitchn

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live