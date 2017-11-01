Kenny Chesney Shares AWESOME Live Performance with Old Dominion! [Video]

Kenny Chesney is one of the greatest live performers in country music selling out pretty much every city the tour hits. He just announced his 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour coming to Ford Field Aug. 4th. No on sale date yet so stay tuned!

Kenny’s new release, “Live in No Shoes Nation,” features 29-tracks of his live performances going back to 2007 all the way through this year. One of the special moments from the road was having Old Dominion on Kenny’s “Spread the Love Tour” in 2016. Kenny talked about how he instantly felt connected with the group.

About halfway through the ‘Spread the Love Tour,’ Kenny decided to invite Old Dominion’s Matt Ramsey and Brad Tursi onstage to play “Save It For A Rainy Day,” a song Matt and Brad were co- writers on. The audience went nuts! Take a listen.

So what did you think? Amazing right?! Old Dominion will be joining Kenny again on the road with special guest Thomas Rhett and newcomer Brandon Lay. Keep listening to WYCD for on sale details and to win FREE tickets!