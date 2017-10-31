What Is The Favorite Halloween Candy Of Country Music?

Jon Pardi is a huge fan of Halloween, and though he loves all sorts of candy, he does have a favorite. “Man! The candy corn is pretty good, and that’s seasonal, so it only kinda pops out during Halloween.” Jon picked a pretty decent confection. Candy corn is actually better for you than most candies. Plus, it’s fat free! His favorite Halloween costume of all time was when he dressed up like Superman as a kid.

Growing up, the boys of Brothers Osborne spent many years trick-or-treating on Halloween, and they knew exactly which houses to go to in their neighborhood. JOHN: “I always hated those houses that would give you bad candy, though. You’re like, ‘C’mon. Step it up.’ Spend the extra dollar on a bag, you know?” TJ: “A house when we were growing up used to give out whole candy bars. It was the best. You were like, ‘Alright, that’s the honey hole of candy.’” If you happen to swing by T.J. Osborne‘s house tonight, there ‘s a chance he’ll be handing out his favorite candies — Snickers, Baby Ruth, Kit Kat or Reese’s.

Luke Bryan prides himself on handing out some of the best candy in his neighborhood, and there’s one main reason why. “You can find out a lot about your neighbors by what kind of candy they put out. So, well, like full bars of Snickers bars, and you know, Reese’s cups, [but] the old chocolate popcorn ball of stuff, that’s no good.” Luke will take the neighborhood kids around on a hay ride behind his tractor tonight.