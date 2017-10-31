Vets Fest THIS Weekend & ‘Coats for the Cold’ Details in ‘Hometown Rundown’

Check out these great charity events going on in Metro Detroit. If you have a charity event or fundraiser you’re involved with please let us know so we can support it! Email me Roxanne at roxanne@wycd.com

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office 30th Annual ‘Coats for the Cold” is underway and runs through Nov. 3oth. Donate a new or clean, used coat to be given to different charitable organizations who will then distribute the coats to those most in need at no cost. This year’s coat drive is being done in partnership with the Oakland County Pet Adoption Center. All county branches of Genisys Credit Union and Real Estate One offices are serving as drop-off sites. You can find more information on the sheriff office’s website by clicking HERE!

4 Star 4 Mile Race and Vets Fest on Sun. Nov. 5th in Downtown Detroit! Walk or run to honor a service member and stay after the race and join WYCD at the Vets Fest at Hart Plaza! Fun for the whole family! For more info visit armedservicessalute.com

St. Jude Detroit Gala at Henry Ford Museum on Nov. 10th at 6:30p. Join WYCD for this important fundraiser for St. Jude. Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auctions and hear families share their St. Jude story. Tickets are $250 or a table of 10 for $2,500. For more info or to purchase tickets visit www.stjude.org

Wyandotte Warriors Hockey Team hosting a benefit game for ALS of Michigan on Sat. Nov. 11th at the Lincoln Park Community Center 3525 Dix Hwy in Lincoln park. Doors open at 4p and the puck drops at 6p. After the passing of one of their teammates grandfather from ALS, the team wants to continue to raise money for ALS of Michigan and help find a cure for this terrible disease. 50% of the proceeds from the evening will be directly donated to ALS of Michigan. For more info click HERE!

Country Concert Cancer Benefit on Sunday Nov. 19th 4pm at Freddy’s Bar & Grill in Clinton Township. Friends don’t let friends fight cancer alone so join this country benefit for Erin Fecko who’s fighting stage 3 breast cancer. Erin has 2 little kids and needs our support! Live performances from Kari Homes, Katie Marie, and RJ Harper. We hope you join us out there for a great night of country music for a great cause! For info visit their facebook page!

Khris Mapp Project Non-Profit base in MT. Clemens is having a fundraiser on Dec. 4th 4p-8p at Panera Bread located at 31960 Gratiot Ave in Roseville. Khris Mapp Project raises funds to assist elementary school kids with free clothing, school supplies, and housing. Check out their instagram page for the Panera flyer or for more info click HERE