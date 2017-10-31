Luke Bryan Crashes A Wedding

Just call Luke Bryan a wedding crasher. The singer was an unexpected guest at the wedding celebration of McKenna Neidlinger Lipski and her groom, Austin Lipski, whose reception in Savannah, Georgia was close to where the singer was busy with “American Idol” auditions.

“We just did a day of auditions and we found out that like, two minutes away, there’s a real, live wedding happening,” Luke says in video of his crash. “We heard that they’re big fans of mine so we’re going to go have some fun and crash a real wedding, real quick.”

Luke danced with guests to his tune “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” posed for pictures and even popped some champagne for the happy couple.