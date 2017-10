Jessie James Decker recently announced that she and hubby Eric Decker were expecting their third child. Well, now they’re revealing the gender of their unborn tot.

The couple shared a gender reveal video, in which they and their two children, four-year-old Vivianne and two-year-old Eric, open a box to reveal blue balloons, which means they’re having a boy.

Unfortunately their daughter Viv wasn’t too thrilled, and seemed to insist to her mom that it was going to be a girl despite the revelation.