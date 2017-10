Jason Aldean always looks forward to Halloween primarily because he gets to spend time with his girls. “I always make sure I’m at home for Halloween just so I can go around. I actually like to dress up, too. In case y’all didn’t know that. So, I make sure I’m at home for Halloween. To me, those are things that are only going to happen for a few years.”

Luckily, Jason wrapped up his They Don’t Know tour a few days ago, so he’s home for a while until his son is born!