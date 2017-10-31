Chris Stapleton And Wife Expecting Twins

Congratulations are in order for Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane. The couple, who just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, are expecting twins.

Morgane shared the news in her anniversary wish to her hubby, writing, “14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round.”

Chris actually first revealed the news on stage in Dallas over the weekend, telling the crowd, “She’s the mother of my two kids, and she’s about to be the mother of two more.”

The couple is already parents to a boy and a girl.