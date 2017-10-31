Chris Stapleton And Wife Expecting Twins

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 11: Chris and Morgane Stapleton attend the Sports Illustrated 2015 Swimsuit Takes Over Nashville With Kings of Leon event on February 11, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Congratulations are in order for Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane. The couple, who just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, are expecting twins.

Morgane shared the news in her anniversary wish to her hubby, writing, “14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round.”

Chris actually first revealed the news on stage in Dallas over the weekend, telling the crowd, “She’s the mother of my two kids, and she’s about to be the mother of two more.”

The couple is already parents to a boy and a girl.

