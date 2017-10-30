Senior Citizen Keeps Getting Tattoos

By Frank Williams Jr.
Cassadee Pope's special tattoo

Lily Hutchinson is a bad ass. The 93-year-old woman got her first tattoo when she was 80 and hasn’t stopped getting fresh ink since.

Her first tattoo was a hummingbird floating atop a lily, a nod to her name, and since then Lily has added initials for family members and the logos of the three colleges her grandchildren attended.

Lily’s habit isn’t sending her into debt, though. The State College, Pennsylvania shop she goes to doesn’t charge her. “She was eccentric,” shop owner Justin Sellers explains, “and we like old people that still like to have a good time.”

Despite doctors’ warning that she should slow down with the ink, Lily has no plans on stopping. “She’s inspirational for sure,” Sellers adds. “I hope to never get lame.”

Source: Daily Collegian 

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live