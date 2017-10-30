Oh My Gourd!: Team Of Artists Take Years To Create Spectacular Stop-Motion Pumpkin Video

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — A team of stop-motion artists have created a trippy pumpkin video that truly lives up to its name: “Oh My Gourd.”

A creation of Sean Ohlenkamp and Rob Popkin, dozens of pumpkins were carved, gutted, positioned, lit and positioned. Each frame was then stitched together to create a dazzling final product.

The project took the artists and their teams years to produce.

It didn’t stop there.

Musicians used actual pumpkins and carving tools to craft an original song. They’ve nicknamed the process “pumpkin orchestration.”