Niall Horan Talks About Performing with Maren Morris at the CMAs! [VIDEO]

By: Roxanne Steele

One of pop music’s biggest star, Niall Horan is gracing the CMA stage with country’s it girl, Maren Morris. I LOVE this! The former One Direction star says he’s a little nervous being in front of all those country superstars! Take a listen.

Niall Horan’s debut album Flicker is now available featuring the gorgeous duet with Maren Morris called, “Seeing Blind.” It’s a perfect pop folk song! Horan is a fan of Morris so he decided to reach out to her through email and asked her to sing a duet with him. Now the ‘I Could Use a Love Song’ singer is heading out as the shows opener on Horan’s Flicker World Tour, which begins in Ireland in March.

I am insanely proud of my friend @niallhoran for releasing this incredible debut! Even more so to be on this song! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🇮🇪🎧 A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

Get ready for the CMAs on Nov. 8th on ABC! Are you excited to see this duet? Listen below to Seeing Blind.