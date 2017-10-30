Niall Horan Talks About Performing with Maren Morris at the CMAs! [VIDEO]

By: Roxanne Steele
One of pop music’s biggest star, Niall Horan is gracing the CMA stage with country’s it girl, Maren Morris. I LOVE this! The former One Direction star says he’s a little nervous being in front of all those country superstars! Take a listen.
Niall Horan’s debut album Flicker is now available featuring the gorgeous duet with Maren Morris called, “Seeing Blind.” It’s a perfect pop folk song! Horan is a fan of Morris so he decided to reach out to her through email and asked her to sing a duet with him. Now the ‘I Could Use a Love Song’ singer is heading out as the shows opener on Horan’s Flicker World Tour, which begins in Ireland in March.
Get ready for the CMAs on Nov. 8th on ABC! Are you excited to see this duet? Listen below to Seeing Blind.