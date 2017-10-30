GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN MOST COMMUNITIES: WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Maren Morris’ Wedding Dress Will Be Inspired By Mother’s Dress

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
(Photo: Robby Klein)

Maren Morris is busy planning a spring wedding to fiancé Ryan Hurd, and she’s opened up to “People” about one of the most important aspects of the big day – her dress.

“I’m having the dress made,” she tells the mag. “I’m in the midst of getting sketches back for that.” And the dress is going to be quite personal for Maren, who says that her gown is inspired by the short wedding dress her mother Kellie wore when she tied the knot in 1989.

“She was a bada** and had this short wedding dress, so I sent it to this designer that I love,” Maren adds. “I was like, ‘If we can do a modern version of my mom’s wedding dress just dreaming something up really cool but still throwback with her vibe, I would love to make that happen.’ So I’m just waiting to get sketches back but I know it’ll be perfect.”

Maren says they’ve got the location, time and guest list all set, and she’s hoping to make it a truly memorable night. She notes, “It’s going to be so fun seeing all the people I don’t get normally throughout the year. It’s going to be a huge celebration of love, and like a family reunion as well.”

Source: People

