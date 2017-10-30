National Candy Corn Day, Candy Corn, Michigan, October, 30

It’s National Candy Corn Day!

(Source: Flickr/WxMom)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Candy Corn seems to be a polarizing fall candy.

Love it or hate it, Oct. 30 is National Candy Corn Day. Yes, there’s a day for everything.

Here’s a few facts about the confections.

  • The treat was created by the Wunderle Candy Company in the late 1800s.  It was first known as “Chicken Feed.”
  • It’s made with sugar, corn syrup, carnauba wax, and artificial coloring.
  • The National Confectioners Association estimates that 20 million pounds of candy corn are sold each year!

The Candystore.com has determined that candy corn is the most popular Halloween candy in Michigan.

The mass distributor took data over the past 10 years from its sales made in every U.S. state and in Canada and determined which candy claims the top spot in each locale.

About Michigan, Candystore.com said:

“Mighty Michigan has a love affair with candy corn. You may have thought it was automobiles or College football. Nope. Candy corn rules this midwestern state, that is shaped like a mitten. Or maybe it’s a hand reaching out for more candy corn.

Michigan wasn’t the only state to share a love for candy corn.  It was the most popular candy in Alabama, Idaho, New Mexico, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

According to the data, Michigan consumes nearly 146,782 pounds of candy corn.

If you are looking to spice up your candy corn enjoyment, try adding some peanuts.

