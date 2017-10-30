GLWA: BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED IN MOST COMMUNITIES: WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW/

Cam Drops “Jolene”-Inspired New Single

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Cam has just released the first song off her upcoming sophomore album, which so far doesn’t have a name or release date. The new tune is titled “Diane,” and was inspired by Dolly Parton’s classic tune ‘Jolene”

“‘Diane’ is my response to Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene.’ It’s the apology so many spouses deserve, but never get,” Cam says. “The other woman is coming forward to break the news to the wife about an affair, respecting her enough to have that hard conversation, once she realized he was married. Because everyone should be able to decide their own path in life, based on the truth.”

She adds, “Women especially should do this for each other, since our self-worth can still be so wrapped up in our partners. And in true country fashion, I’ve set the whole raw story to upbeat music, so you can dance while you process it all.”

Source: Cam

