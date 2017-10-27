Miranda Lambert Opens A Pet Adoption Center

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation has opened a pet adoption center in Lindale, Texas. In case you missed it, Miranda’s animal rescue charity cut the ribbon on The MuttNation Station earlier this week. The center, which was opened along with the help of The Cannery Lindale, GreaterGood.org, TJC vet tech program and Rescue Rebuild, is located in a historic East Texas home, with the city donating two acres of land for a dog park.

The home features two rooms where families can get to bond with dogs and find out whether they will react in a home environment.

“My goal was that I could create an environment where people could actually see themselves with this dog,” Miranda said. “When they feel like they are at their own house, they oftentimes feel like, ‘I could see this dog on the couch with me,’ so that’s the environment I wanted to create.”

