Luke Bryan Announces New Tour, Debuts “Light It Up” Video

Luke Bryan is kicking off a new tour in the new year. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show Luke announced that his “What Makes You Country” tour will kick off February 16th in Springfield, Missouri.

So far only a few dates have been announced, but the tour is expected to run through the fall of 2018. Opening acts will be announced at a later date.

Check out the first dates below, and see Luke’s announcement to the right.

February 16 th : Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

: Springfield, MO – JQH Arena February 17 th : Evansville, IN – Ford Center

: Evansville, IN – Ford Center February 18 th : Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center February 22 nd : State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

: State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center February 23 rd : Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

: Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall February 24th: Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

ONE MORE THING! Luke also just released the video for his latest single “Light It Up,” which features NBA star Jimmy Butler.

And… During his appearance on Ellen, Luke also discussed how he’s enjoying “American Idol” and talked about friendly ribbing with friend and “The Voice: coach Blake Shelton. Luke joked that Blake is “having too much TV time,” adding, “I’m coming for him.”



Source: Luke Bryan