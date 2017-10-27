Luke Bryan Announces New Tour, Debuts “Light It Up” Video

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Luke Bryan is kicking off a new tour in the new year. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show Luke announced that his “What Makes You Country” tour will kick off February 16th in Springfield, Missouri.

So far only a few dates have been announced, but the tour is expected to run through the fall of 2018. Opening acts will be announced at a later date.

Check out the first dates below, and see Luke’s announcement to the right.

  • February 16th: Springfield, MO – JQH Arena
  • February 17th: Evansville, IN – Ford Center
  • February 18th: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
  • February 22nd: State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
  • February 23rd: Atlantic City, NJ – Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
  • February 24th: Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
  • ONE MORE THING! Luke also just released the video for his latest single “Light It Up,” which features NBA star Jimmy Butler.

    • And…During his appearance on Ellen, Luke also discussed how he’s enjoying “American Idol” and talked about friendly ribbing with friend and “The Voice: coach Blake Shelton. Luke joked that Blake is “having too much TV time,” adding, “I’m coming for him.”

Source: Luke Bryan

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live