Want a Call From Granger Smith? Here’s How… Seriously!

Buy Granger Smith's new album and he'll call you! By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Call From Granger Smith, Granger Smith, new album
Granger Smith (Radio.com)

Today Granger Smith released his new album titled, When The Good Guys Win.  Smith took to social media and is encouraging his fans to buy the album, and then let him know so he can call you and personally thank you!   Take a listen.

How creative!! Get that album and go to callfromgranger.com!

We have something cool going on with Granger on Nov. 1st.  Join us at Szott M59 Chrysler Jeep located at 6700 East Highland Road in White Lake at 12p. meet Granger and check out his Granger Smith Yee Yee Pop Up Shop!

We love this new song from Granger Smith!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live