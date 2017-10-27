Want a Call From Granger Smith? Here’s How… Seriously!

Today Granger Smith released his new album titled, When The Good Guys Win. Smith took to social media and is encouraging his fans to buy the album, and then let him know so he can call you and personally thank you! Take a listen.

My album is out and I’m calling every single person that buys it!! 😳😳😳 go to➡️ https://t.co/tICT3YHJ8V pic.twitter.com/cppbM5ix8s — MY NEW ALBUM IS OUT! (@GrangerSmith) October 27, 2017

How creative!! Get that album and go to callfromgranger.com!

We have something cool going on with Granger on Nov. 1st. Join us at Szott M59 Chrysler Jeep located at 6700 East Highland Road in White Lake at 12p. meet Granger and check out his Granger Smith Yee Yee Pop Up Shop!

